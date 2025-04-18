WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of Florida International University’s Faculty Senate voiced their concerns on the campus immigration crackdown that will soon be enforced.

Friday’s meeting focused on the role FIU Police will have after they signed an agreement earlier this month with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The police have signed an agreement with ICE,” said FIU Interim President Jeanette Nuñez.

Nuñez said this agreement is mainly about campus police maintaining control over immigration enforcement on campus, and she set the record straight about those with student visas.

“The F-1 visa revocations are decisions that are made strictly under the purview of the federal government, solely within their authority. FIU has nothing to do with that,” she said.

FIU Police Chief Alexander Casas said campus police will be involved in detaining students who are wanted by immigration enforcement.

“I feel I need to be, and I should be, at the front of that effort,” he said.

He explained that without the agreement, outside agencies would be on campus carrying out orders from the federal government, and he wanted to avoid that.

“I want to be the agency. I want to be the head of the agency that addresses this issue, however it may impact our community,” said Casas.

However, the meeting didn’t sit well with many students and faculty members who protested the agreement outside of the meeting.

They said cooperation with ICE is a betrayal of the university’s mission, and they are very concerned over what this agreement will mean for students on campus.

