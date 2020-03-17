FIU employee tests positive for COVID-19

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at Florida International University has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an email sent to students on Tuesday, the case was likely travel-related.

“The employee has not been back to campus since returning from the trip,” a statement read.

Additionally, FIU believes its community has not been exposed to the staff member.

It’s unclear which campus they worked at.

The school is taking extra steps to increase social distancing, such as closing the campus to all visitors.

In the same statement, FIU said its remote learning will continue through the rest of the spring semester.

