SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University is basking in the limelight as it secured top spots in national rankings from well-known publications.

The Wall Street Journal recently placed FIU as the fourth best among the nation’s public universities and 29th overall.

Last week, Washington Monthly recognized FIU as one of the top 20 universities in the United States.

“FIU is a great return on investment and this ranking is the latest indication that FIU is providing an excellent university experience, in and out of the classroom, that supports student success,” said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell in a press release. “This is more proof that FIU is forward-thinking, innovative, unstoppable.”

Both publications emphasize FIU’s commitment to student success and value.

According to FIU officials, the accolades come at a time when FIU is experiencing a surge in out-of-state student enrollment, reaching record levels. They also said the university has achieved its highest-ever on-campus residency rate.

School officials said recent research has highlighted FIU’s groundbreaking approach to teaching college calculus, resulting in an eleven percent increase in student success rates.

According to FIU, if their hands-on teaching approach were to be adopted nationwide, it has the potential to produce an additional 30,000 STEM graduates annually, addressing the pressing need for STEM professionals in the United States, which is projected to have 3.5 million unfilled STEM jobs by 2025.

