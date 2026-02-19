MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university tested out the effectiveness of a robotic dog.

Florida International University’s Forensics Team gathered at Miami International Airport on Wednesday for a demonstration with their tech-savvy animal.

The dog, equipped with technology to detect and analyze threats quickly, conducted several scenarios involving parked cars outside a concourse at the airport.

“Right now, if a bomb dog alerts, say here at the airport, they just close down the terminal and wait for the tech to come. They don’t really have any information other than a bomb dog alerted, but while you’re waiting for the bomb squad to come, you could be interrogating whether it’s a vehicle or trash can, and then find a residue and then figure out what exactly is the explosive that’s there,” said Dr. Ken Furton, executive director at Global Forensic and Justice Center at FIU.

By identifying the location of a potential threat, the robotic dog will help law enforcement diffuse threats faster and more safely.

