FIU brings back commencement ceremony with caravan

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida International University students are celebrating a special moment.

FIU marked the return of in-person commencement ceremonies with a caravan celebration.

Graduates got the chance to walk across a mini stage and take a socially distant photo with the university president.

They also got to show off their cars, which they decorated for the milestone occasion in order to compete in a school spirit competition.

“Me and my family have sacrificed, we’ve been working towards this for the past four or five years, so we had to celebrate. We had to go big,” said FIU graduate Joel Castillo.

More than 6,000 spring graduates and fellow 2020 classmates who wish to participate in outdoor ceremonies will get to do so next month.

They will be held at the stadium on FIU’s main campus.

