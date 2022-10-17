WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There could soon be a new president at Florida International University.

The school’s Board of trustees unanimously voted to name Kenneth Jessell as FIU’s next president, Monday.

Jessell’s nomination now awaits confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

He has has been serving as interim president since January after Mark Rosenberg’s sudden resignation.

If confirmed, Jessell will become the university’s sixth president.

