MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida International University Board of Trustees has unanimously named former Lieutenant Governor Jeanette M. Nunez the permanent head of the university, citing her proven record of leadership and unique qualifications.

Nunez has served the State of Florida in various government positions for 15 years, including tenures as a state representative and as the 20th lieutenant governor. She was named interim president in February, working closely with FIU’s student body to help implement the university’s strategic plan, Experience Impact 030, which focuses on improving the student experience, ensuring research excellence, and establishing and strengthening strategic alliances.

She was one of three finalists chosen by the university’s search committee. Ultimately, the other two candidates, a sitting president and a sitting provost at other institutions, decided to not move forward to the final phase.

Upon election, she will be the first alumna and woman to serve as president in the university’s history, having earned a bachelor’s degree from FIU in political science and international relations in 1994 and a master’s in public administration in 1998.

The Board of Trustees interviewed Nunez Monday morning about an array of topics, including undocumented students and diversity, to her priorities upon assuming office.

“I think the most important priority is ensuring FIU is well represented in Tallahassee and Washington,” she said. “Right now, as we head into the final days and final weeks of the legislative session, as you know, FIU is a state university, and much of our funding derives from Tallahassee. So ensuring that our requests, that we’re in constant communication with the leaders, the decision makers, the appropriation chairs, the speaker, the president of the house, and ultimately the governor to ensure FIU’s success at the state legislative process.”

Although the decision was unanimous, a small group of students protested the decision outside the Graham Center Ballroom.

Nunez is expected to receive an annual salary of $925,000 for the duration of her contract. The Board of Trustees’ decision is set to go before the Florida Board of Governors for a final decision and confirmation on June 18th.

