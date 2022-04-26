MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida International University is funding for the future. The school and HCA Healthcare announced a $1.5 million gift to preserve the nursing pipeline.

Florida is projected to have a shortage of nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035.

The two sides teamed up to secure a workforce.

“We need excellent nurse educators, people who can teach registered nurses how to take care of patients,” said College of Nursing and Health Services Dean Dr. Ora Strickland.

In 2019, U.S. nursing schools turned away more than 80,000 applicants due to faculty shortage.

