WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University is funding for the future of nursing.

The school announced Tuesday a $1.5 million gift from HCA Healthcare that will help educate registered nurses to become nursing professors.

Florida is projected to have a shortage of nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035.

The two sides teamed up to secure a workforce.

“This is a much-needed gift because there is a shortage of nursing professors not only in Florida but throughout the nation,” said College of Nursing and Health Services Dean Dr. Ora Strickland. “We have a tremendous nursing shortage throughout this nation and in Florida. That nursing shortage cannot be addressed if we do not prepare outstanding nurse educators.”

In 2019, U.S. nursing schools turned away more than 80,000 applicants due to faculty shortage.

