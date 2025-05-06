MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fitness influencer is behind bars after, police said, he is accused of a hit-and-run that left a Miami Beach officer injured.

Armando Fogaça, 37, appeared in court, Tuesday, wearing a bandage over his arms as he heard the charges against him.

“Sir, you were arrested for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Detectives said Miami Beach Officer Anthony Guzman stepped into the street on Monday to conduct a traffic stop on Fogaça after he had made an illegal turn onto Fifth Avenue.

But instead of stopping, the arrest report reads, he “accelerated in the direction of the officer.”

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed what appears to be Fogaça and his girlfriend driving away from the scene as nearby witnesses rushed to help the officer.

Guzman suffered “fractured ribs, abrasions and bruising throughout his body,” read the report.

After the hit-and-run, police said Fogaça and his girlfriend hopped on the MacArthur Causeway and ended in a crash a short time later.

Both were injured from the crash and were transported to the hospital.

From the hospital, Fogaça was taken to jail.

The 37-year-old reportedly told officers he didn’t mean to hit the officer, but investigators said the police body camera video tells a different story.

In court, the judge found probable cause for the charges.

“There is probable cause for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer,” said Glazer.

The Miami Beach Police chief released a statement Tuesday that said Guzman is now recovering at home.

