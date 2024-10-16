MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Property Shark released the list for the most expensive U.S. zip codes in 2024 and an exclusive zip code in Miami made its appearance among the top 10 priciest zip codes.

94027 in Atherton, California tops the list for the eighth year in the row. The median price for homes in the community: nearly $8 million.

Two New York zip codes in the Hamptons follow with houses costing nearly $6 million.

The ultra-exclusive Fisher Island in Miami Beach, zip code 33109, drops down to fourth this year, but its median home prices increased to $5.75 million.

The rest of the top 10 are all California zip codes.

