MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens held a special feast ahead of Thanksgiving for their first responders.

The city’s police officers and firefighters were treated to a Thanksgiving celebration at Rolling Oaks Park on Thursday afternoon.

The event was a way to give thanks to them for their work in protecting and serving the community.

“They have to think about others before they think about themselves, and they are the ones we call first when we have an emergency, when we’re dealing with an issue with a loved one, so it’s just important to me to acknowledge those first responders in the City of Miami Gardens, because crime is going down, people feel safer, and it’s because of them,” said Miami Gardens Councilwoman Katrina Baskin.

7Sports’ Donovan Campbell was the event’s emcee, as he also joined in the chorus of people giving thanks to the first responders.

