MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Boating safety is a top priority this holiday weekend, and with so many activities going on in the water, ensuring boaters follow safety measures is a top priority for first responders.

It was the calm before the holiday on Friday, as the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and several fire departments and police agencies have teamed up in an effort to keep everyone on the water safe this Fourth of July.

The initiative is called Operation Dry Water. Officials said all of Biscayne Bay will become a slow speed zone from 7 p.m. on Tuesday until 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

“All vessels within the regulated area are required to transit at no more than 15 knots,” said Eddie Oropeza with U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach.

With the influx of people, FWC is putting even more resources out on the water to prevent tragedy.

“It’s one of the busiest holidays in the nation, including here in Florida,” said FWC spokesperson George Reynaud.

This year has already several boat crashes. Early Sunday morning, 27-year-old Cristian Fernandez was killed and another man was hurt when their boat collided with the Fisher Island ferry. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused that crash.

According to FWC data, there were more than 700 boating accidents in Florida last year. Alcohol was the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.

If you’re caught drinking while driving a boat, authorities indicate, violators won’t be warned or cited but will be arrested.

“Anybody that’s boating under the influence, our officers are trained to detect it and make the arrest to prevent those tragedies,” said Reynaud.

Operator inattention is also to blame for many accidents. Officers are asking people to maintain what they call 360-degree awareness.

“To always be aware of what’s going on on their vessel from passengers to other boaters on the water,” said Reynaud.

Officers said the captain isn’t the only one who should know about the safety equipment on board.

“Oftentimes they come out, and they don’t know where their life jackets are located,” said Reynaud. “We want them to, not only know where they’re located, but let their passengers know where their life jackets are located and that they’re the right size for all of the passengers.”

Biscayne Bay will be under close watch this holiday weekend as FWC officials stress to those who are going to be out on the water on any kind of watercraft that they need to have the appropriate amount of vests on board, and they need to be U.S. Coast Guard regulated. Boating under the influence will not be tolerated.

