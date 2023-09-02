MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders offered safety tips as a popular auto show currntly taking place in Miami Beach.

The Miami International Auto Show on Friday hosted a forum to provide valuable information about electric vehicles.

First responders went over what to do in an accident and dealing with chargers in an emergency.

Electric vehicles have become increasingly popular in Florida, trailing only California in the number of U.S. sales.

