MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The first phase of creating a life-like traffic jam underwater is underway in Miami Beach as part of their 11-phase project called REEFLINE.

“What once drove us away in nature becomes a stage for its return,” said Ximena Caminos, the founder of REEFLINE. “It’s not about transportation anymore; it’s about transformation.”

Eleven concrete cars were dropped into the ocean around Fourth Street. Once completed, the project is expected to cover seven miles underwater, which officials say isn’t just an artistic effort, but will hopefully help the barrier reef system, host coral restoration and protect the city’s beachfront from storm surge.

“Even though it seems like it’s just an art piece or it might seem a little funny that we’re putting cars in the ocean, they’re actually quite biologically and chemically similar to the type of habitat that a coral would naturally be growing on. It’s immediately gonna provide habitat to fish,” said Colin Foord, REEFLINE’s director of science.

On top of providing crucial benefits to the ecosystem, Foord believes the unique underwater attraction will become a destination to admire the combination of artistry and science.

“The hybridization of art and science, I think, can be really powerful because what we’re doing here, not only are we building habitat for marine life, but we’re also creating an eco-tourism destination that’s gonna put Miami on the map,” said Foord.

Artist Leandro Erlich was the mastermind behind the project.

“We are planning on having lots of different artists. So it really creates a world class art collection, a museum underwater. But at the same time, it is going to be rebuilding this critical habitat that we need,” said Foord.

REEFLINE has been in the works for some time, with this being the first monumental underwater installation.

“We are tackling the power of the arts to bring about and make what’s invisible, visible,” said Brandi Reddick, REEFLINE’s executive director.

REEFLINE hopes to be a pioneer in underwater sculpture parks and hybrid reefs, fusing art, science, education and community action to strengthen marine ecosystems.

With this project, they aim to bring the ocean into the heart of the community surrounding it.

“The reef line will be a huge economic tourist drive for the City of Miami Beach and for the greater Miami county,” said Reddick.

The next batch of 11 concrete cars is planned to be dropped toward the end of October.

