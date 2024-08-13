MIAMI (WSVN) - Tuesday marks the first day of school for more than 35,000 students attending Catholic schools under the Archdiocese of Miami.

Across 65 schools, students are returning to the classroom with a noticeable increase in enrollment this year.

Enrollment has surged by 1,000 students, leading many schools to place prospective students on waitlists.

The Superintendent credits the growth to a law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis last year, which allows all K to 12 students to use vouchers to pay for private school tuition.

