MIAMI (WSVN) - A testing lab in Miami-Dade County has confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

CardioPath, a private lab in the county, confirmed on Friday the first case came from samples taken from a previously hospitalized patient.

Lab technicians used next-generation sequencing and discovered the case.

The lab has since reported the case to the Florida Department of Health.

Due to HIPAA, they were unable to divulge the gender, age or any other information related to the patient.

The latest development in the pandemic comes days after cases of the new variant were confirmed in Tampa and St. Lucie County, bringin the total in the Sunshine State to three.

Nearly 20 states have reported cases of the omicron variant.

Health experts continue to push for vaccinations, as well as booster shots to those who qualify.

“We generally know is, the more mutations a variant has, the higher level you need your immunity to be,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “and so, since omicron has a lot of them, we want to make sure that we bolster everybody’s immunity.”

7News has reached out to local and state leaders for more information.

