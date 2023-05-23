OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A public storage facility in Opa Locka was on fire, which has led to an exit ramp closure on State Road 826.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, multiple units with the Miami-Dade Fire Department responded to the scene at 3505 N.W. 167th St., near 37th Avenue and the Palmetto Expressway, around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they immediately worked to attack the fire as they found a light haze and flames behind the facility.

Video footage from 7SkyForce captured the massive clouds of smoke coming from the blaze.

Several units in the building burned and triggered more flames within the facility.

Around 7:30 a.m., officials declared the fire a Second Alarm as crews on the scene needed additional manpower.

More than 30 units were on the scene as they worked to stop the blaze from multiple angles.

Due to the incident, the exit on SR-826 headed westbound onto 37th Avenue and 167th Street heading toward 37th Avenue is shut down. Drivers can still take the eastbound exit onto 37th Avenue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.