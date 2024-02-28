SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were at the scene of a grass fire as they attempted to extinguish the flames.

A call was received just before noon Wednesday, about a blaze near Southwest 172nd Avenue and Eighth Street.

Multiple units with the Miami-Dade Fire Department were dispatched, including a Hazmat team. The affected area is almost impossible for fire crews to reach by ground. Despite this, they were able to reach about 1,000 feet away from the fire to try to extinguish the fire.

7Skyforce captured the smoke as the shrubbery on the land burned in the inferno.

Officials said the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

