HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters on Tuesday rescued a dog that went missing for a few days.

Crews discovered Yanko the dog trapped between two warehouses near West Fifth Avenue and 18th Street in Hialeah.

It took firefighters a few hours to carefully dig their way through to get the pup out of there.

Yanko was then returned to its owners who could not be happier.

