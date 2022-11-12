HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens mobile home went up in flames.

On Saturday morning, officials said when they arrived at the trailer it was already up in flames.

“Trailer homes tend to become fully engulfed pretty quickly,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Chavers. “They burn pretty fast and so the fire advances really quickly. The units here protected the other trailers around the structure to prevent them from burning.”

There were no reported injuries and the blaze is under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

