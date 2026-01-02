MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A team of firefighters made a ruff rescue after a puppy got tangled up in some plumbing underneath a building in Miami Beach.

Photos provided by Miami Beach Fire show the moments firefighters freed a pooch that was stuck underneath a building, Thursday night.

Officials say the pup got stuck after his leash got tangled around plumbing. Firefighters carefully entered the crawl space and safely freed the dog.

The puppy was unharmed and has since been reunited with his owner.

