NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters came to the rescue of a distressed dog struggling in a canal in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Engine 7 crews arrived at the scene near Northwest 12th Court and Little River Drive, at around 2:45 p.m., Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found the dog in distress, trapped in the canal at the rear of a home.

Firefighters wasted no time and immediately took action to save the stranded dog.

The firefighters placed a roof ladder inside the canal, providing a safe route for the dog to climb out.

The stranded pooch was skillfully secured and brought back to shore. Moments later, the dog was reunited with its grateful owners.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.