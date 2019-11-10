Firefighters rescue cats trapped in burning home in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters raced to rescue several pets after a home caught fire in a Hialeah neighborhood.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the West side of the city, early Sunday morning.

Officials said the fire had left several cats trapped inside. Crews were able to go inside and pull the animals out.

Earlier this morning #HFD crews responded to a residential structure fire on the West side of Hialeah. Fire personnel were able to rescue all of the family’s pets that were trapped inside the home. The fire was extinguished without incident and there were no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/ADJhKgWt1l — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) November 10, 2019

Photos posted to Twitter show first responders bringing the cats out of the home and giving oxygen to one of them.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

Officials have not specified what caused the fire.

