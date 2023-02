SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters saved a cat from a burning house.

Flames swept through the home near Southwest 67th Avenue and 77th Terrace in South Miami, Tuesday.

They found the cat in the kitchen.

No else was there.

Fire crews gave the feline oxygen, otherwise it seemed to be okay.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

