SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were on a mission to solve a slithering problem in different parts of Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Jolie Vandervlught responded to two separate calls involving Burmese pythons.

One of the snakes was found tucked in the engine compartment of a tractor trailer near Southwest 248th Street and 103rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade last Saturday.

Crew members safely removed the reptile and placed it into a bag to be relocated.

In another instance, a python was found in the backyard of a home near the 11200 block of Northwest 62nd Terrace in Doral. That python was also safely captured and removed.

Nobody was hurt.

Officials say Burmese pythons are an invasive species that pose a serious ecological threat to South Florida.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.