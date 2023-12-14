PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters made a reptile roundup in Palmetto Bay.

Residents on Wednesday found what they thought was a large python threatening a group of peacocks in the middle of a road near Southwest 71st Avenue and 148th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Venom Response Team said it was actually a dangerous boa constrictor.

Crews carefully grabbed the snake’s head before they put the reptile in a tarp.

The boa will be handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.