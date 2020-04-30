Firefighters release video of a brush fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has released a video of a brush fire in a Southwest Miami-Dade forest.

The brush fire occurred at the forest in the area of 150th Street and Southwest 212th Avenue, Wednesday evening.

According to firefighters, they arrived to see two tractor-trailer cabs that were caught on fire.

The fire spread to the surrounding brush, and 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, along with Florida Forestry, worked for five hours to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

