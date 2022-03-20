MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters put out fierce flames at a recycling and disposing facility in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northeast 71st Street and Third Avenue, at around 1:50 p.m., Sunday.

“It seemed to be large piles of refuse,” said Miami Fire Assistant Chief Adrian Plasencia.

Crews alerted the public to keep their distance as they worked to tame the smoke and flames.

“Keep away from the smoke. If you see smoke in the area, stay indoors,” said Plasencia. “Right now, the fire is under control.”

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

