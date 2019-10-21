Firefighters put out Hialeah school bus fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A school bus went up in flames in Hialeah.

It happened on West 26th Street and Sixth Avenue around 2 a.m., Monday morning.

The bus was parked, and no one was aboard at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

