NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire at a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

7SkyForce hovered over a house in the area of Northwest 101st Street near Sixth Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said a shed caught fire and possibly a boat and power line as well.

Crews used water cannons to put out the flames.

The fire partially damaged the corner of the roof of the home.

No injuries were reported.

