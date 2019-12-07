Firefighters put out fire in Miami Lakes home, save dog

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a family pet after they responded to a kitchen fire in Miami Lakes.

The fire sparked near Northwest 89th Avenue and 153rd Terrace, Friday afternoon.

They were able to quickly put out the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters found a dog inside.

They treated the Yorkie with oxygen and gave him water.

The canine was safely reunited with his owners.

