NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to put out a fire that broke out overnight at a Northeast Miami-Dade home.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the flames sparked at the one-story home on Northeast Ninth Avenue and 147th Street, early Sunday morning.

Crews were able to knock down the flames.

No injuries were reported.

As of Monday morning, officials said they are not sure what caused the home to ignite.

