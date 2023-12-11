SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday morning, firefighters continued to monitor smoky conditions after a grass fire near Zoo Miami filled the sky with flames and smoke.

Around 8:06 p.m. Sunday, the fire erupted in a grassy area off Southwest 119 Avenue and 168th Street, leaving locals in awe.

Yarelis Pavon, a resident in the vicinity, described the scene

“It was a lot of smoke and fire,” she said. “You saw red; you saw the firefighters coming with their big truck.”

Pavon captured the intensity of the blaze on video as it grew dangerously close to homes, causing panic among residents.

“Me and my family were super nervous. We were all outside, panicking because it just kept going for a very long time,” she recounted.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the emergency, deploying significant manpower to combat the flames that consumed approximately 5 acres.

By nightfall, the situation was brought under control, with the blaze contained to about 85%. The efforts included aerial support, with a fire rescue chopper strategically dousing the flames from various angles.

While the fire posed a significant threat, there were no reported injuries or damage to homes.

Despite the successful containment, the day was fraught with tension for families residing close to the affected area.

“It kept moving closer and closer. That’s when my sister called the police to make sure they were handling the situation, and they said they were handling it,” explained Pavon. “I was just worried it was going to get over here and affect us, and we don’t want our house obviously burning down or our cars to get burned up.”

As authorities continue to assess the aftermath and investigate the cause of the fire, residents are exhaling a collective sigh of relief, grateful for the efforts of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in averting a potential disaster.

