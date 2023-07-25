OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire after calls of a blaze in Opa-locka.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday on Aladdin Street when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.

People living in the house said they woke up to smoke and rushed out of the home before fire crews arrived.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they had to enter the house again to rescue the family’s Yorkshire Terrier.

The damages to the home are unknown but fire officials are working to determine if the building is safe for the family to enter again.

