Firefighters investigate hotel fire in North Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a building blaze at a hotel in North Miami-Dade.

Firefighters got to work on the fire using a ladder-truck to climb inside a sixth-floor unit Tuesday afternoon.

The flames sparked at a hotel near Northwest First Avenue and 167th Street.

Guests were evacuated from the hotel, and no injuries were reported.

