Firefighters help family pets escape house fire in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Several family pets made a fire escape at a South Florida home.

The fire broke out at the house in Cutler Bay near Southwest 207th Street and 83rd Avenue, Saturday.

Crews worked quickly to put out the blaze.

Firefighters treated the pets for smoke inhalation but are expected to be OK.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

