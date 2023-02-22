DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters continue to work around the clock at a Doral garbage plant, more than a week after a massive fire broke out.

Flames tore through the Covanta Energy Plant on Feb. 12.

Ten days later, crews are still putting out hot spots and removing debris from the facility.

Firefighters have hauled 109 truckloads of waste from the waste-to-energy plant over the last 24 hours.

