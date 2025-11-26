MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters at Miami Fire Rescue helped provide a Thanksgiving meal to patients and their families at Holtz Children’s Hospital, Thursday.

Crews teamed up with hospital staff to provide pleasant meals and spread holiday cheer to children and their families.



Miami Fire Rescue Captain Armando Suarez said he was happy that the department could help the community.



“We see this as an opportunity to able to give back to our community and to make, even if it’s just for one day, the families that lives here, to just kind of ease what they are going through,” said Suarez.



Firefighters helped prepare the meals, while hospital staff and volunteers set up games and crafts to spread holiday cheer to the children.



“It’s just so great to have a new chance to light up their day, knocking on their door and seeing some food, their faces light up, they smile, it’s just so special,” said Taylor Wright, who works at Holtz Music Therapy Department.

Some canine friends at the hospital also got to take part in the festivities, bringing excitement and joy to the Thanksgiving meals.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.