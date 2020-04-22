Firefighters fix gas leak outside Miami Lakes Chick-fil-A

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have repaired a gas leak outside Chick-fil-A in Miami Lakes.

The gas leak occurred at the restaurant on Northwest 57th Avenue and 161st Street, Wednesday morning.

According to officials, construction crews working in the area hit a gas line.

Firefighters blocked off the street to get the gas leak under control.

The leak has since been capped.

