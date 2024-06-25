NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire happened near Northwest 19th Avenue and 58th Street in Liberty City.

MDFR and Miami-Dade Police were on the scene as smoke rose from the roof of the house.

Authorities said a woman carrying a dog on her shoulders safely got out of the house. She stated she was the only occupant inside the house.

Investigators said the fire may have started in the bedroom.

No injuries have been reported.

