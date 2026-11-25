SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a fire sparked at a warehouse in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 139th Court and 140th Street, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing from an overhead door. Using power tools, Crews they cut into the unit, where they quickly put out the fire.

Firefighters searched nearby units to ensure the flames had not spread.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire.

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