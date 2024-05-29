A trailer blaze in Northwest Miami-Dade prompted a fire rescue response Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire along the 1300 block of Northwest 79th Street. The blaze was initially isolated to one trailer but quickly spread to an adjacent one.

Police officers were also on the scene, helping close off the street to prevent anyone from getting near the fire.

No injuries were reported. According to MDFR, the fire was put out just after 10:30 a.m.

An investigator was requested, fire officials said.

