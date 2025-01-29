NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews extinguished a tractor-trailer fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The trailer erupted in flames in the 9700 block of Northwest 97th Avenue.

It appears a trailer was parked in a warehouse when it caught fire. The flames apparently started in the cab and spread throughout the trailer.

It was an extremely hazardous situation because the trailer was within close proximity of electrical lines.

Some flames burned up against the wall of the building but didn’t do a sustainable amount of damage.

Thick clouds of smoke rose in the air as firefighters battled the blaze.

Crews were able contain the fire and no injuries were reported.

