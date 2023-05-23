MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out in a Miami Gardens storage facility after hours of work.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, multiple units with the Miami-Dade Fire Department responded to the scene at 3505 N.W. 167th St., near 37th Avenue and the Palmetto Expressway, around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they immediately worked to attack the fire as they found a light haze and flames behind the facility.

More than 30 units were on the scene as they worked to stop the blaze from multiple angles.

Video footage from 7SkyForce captured the massive clouds of smoke coming from the blaze.

“The firefight became complicated due to the layout of where the fire actually broke out,” said the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief. “As you can imagine public storage units are stuffed with all kinds of flammables and combustibles.”

Around 7:30 a.m., officials declared the fire a Second Alarm as crews on the scene needed additional manpower.

Units remained on the scene to monitor the hot spots after they extinguished the flames.

The Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Due to the incident, the exit on SR-826 headed westbound onto 37th Avenue and 167th Street heading toward 37th Avenue is shut down. Drivers can still take the eastbound exit onto 37th Avenue.

