NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames on a semi-truck, Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the north side of Miami International Airport in the area of Northwest 36th Street.

The semi-truck was seen stopped next to the Clarion Inn and Suites, where hotel guests were evacuated as a safety precaution.

As a result of the fire, westbound 36th Street at South Drive is currently shut down.

Eastbound at Red Road was shut down momentarily but has since reopened.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area due to the heavy traffic. Commuters can use the Dolphin Expressway to work their way around the airport.

According to officials, there are no reported injuries at this time.

