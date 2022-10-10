NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside a quadruplex in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 156th Street, at around 4 a.m., Monday.

Thick smoke and flames shot out from the building.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly and prevented the fire from spreading.

Everyone inside made it out without injury.

The Red Cross assisted the families displaced, including the family of Fabienne Jean.

She said her mom, sister, and sister’s three teenage kids lived in the home.

“I’m glad they’re ok. It was scary,” said Jean.

It remained unclear where they will go next.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

