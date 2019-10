NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to three Miami-Dade County buses that were fully engulfed in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tackled the flames under a Metro Rail station near Northwest 33rd Avenue and 38th Street, just before 1 a.m., Sunday.

Crews were able to put out the fire before it spread even more.

No injuries were reported.

