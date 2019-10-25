Firefighters extinguish large fire at Hialeah mattress shop

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a large fire that erupted at a Hialeah business overnight.

City of Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of East Ninth Street and Eighth Avenue, just before 4 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured fierce flames and smoke shooting out of a mattress store.

Firefighters said the challenge was trying to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby Domino’s pizza store.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

