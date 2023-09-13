NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning and averted a potential disaster as they successfully controlled the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire occurred at a residence located on Northwest 89th Terrace and 23rd Avenue. Firefighters rushed to the scene, confronting heavy smoke and flames emanating from both the front door and the attic of the house.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately initiated their firefighting efforts, including pulling the ceiling to gain access to the flames and extinguishing it. Fire crews quickly controlled the fire.

Despite the intensity of the fire, there were no reported injuries.

Currently, the cause of the fire remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.